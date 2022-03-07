Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.04.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.62. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$31.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

