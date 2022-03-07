Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE:NEM opened at $74.28 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

