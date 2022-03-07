Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

