Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $184.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $3,190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

