Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

