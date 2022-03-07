Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,252,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

