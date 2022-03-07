Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

