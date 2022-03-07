Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

MEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE MEC opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.51. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

