Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

