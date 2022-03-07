Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Elliman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE DOUG opened at 6.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.37. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 6.65 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

