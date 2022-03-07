Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.45) to GBX 2,650 ($35.56) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($43.85) to GBX 2,897 ($38.87) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

Persimmon stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.