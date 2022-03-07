Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AXA SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AXA in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
About AXA (Get Rating)
AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXA (AXAHY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.