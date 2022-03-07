Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AXA SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AXA in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $24.44 on Monday. AXA has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

