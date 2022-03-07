Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $433.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.