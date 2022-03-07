Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 239,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the second quarter worth $91,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.