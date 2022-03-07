JMP Securities Cuts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $20.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 144.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

