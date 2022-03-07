John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.