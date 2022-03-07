John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
