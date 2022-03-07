Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $169.58. 76,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,988. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.