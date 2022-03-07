Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.04

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.04 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

