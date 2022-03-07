Jonathan Auerbach Sells 40,749 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.61. 26,494,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

