JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Position Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,430 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAX. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

