JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

