JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.53. 671,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.