JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 109,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.61. 2,513,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

