Jupiter (JUP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330,656.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $330,656.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,048,333 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

