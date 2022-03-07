Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $7.41 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $52,012.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars.

