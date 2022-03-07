Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 303.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.91 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

