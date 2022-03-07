Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00189546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00347350 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00056399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

