Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 213,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. Kering has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $93.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

