Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 10,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

