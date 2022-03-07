KeyCorp Comments on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $43.13 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

