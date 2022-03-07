KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

