KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

