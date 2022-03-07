KeyCorp Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

