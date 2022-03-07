KeyCorp Weighs in on Primoris Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

