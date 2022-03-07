Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 5.2%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 620 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.39). Approximately 25,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £200.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 806.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 802.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

