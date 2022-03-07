Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

