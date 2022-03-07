Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 4%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 113,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 28,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.
Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)
