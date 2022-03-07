Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

