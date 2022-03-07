Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 4.6%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.34 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.34 ($0.38). 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.06 ($0.37).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of £63.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

In other news, insider David Hudd bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,135.22). Also, insider Gary Wilder bought 160,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,048 ($52,473.79).

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

