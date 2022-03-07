Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €101.50 ($114.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

FRA:KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.79.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

