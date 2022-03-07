Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

