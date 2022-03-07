Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 9.4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.24. 62,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,265,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

