Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.74. Koppers shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 20 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

