Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

