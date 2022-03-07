Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

