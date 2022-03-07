Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

VIG opened at $157.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $140.73 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

