Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.40 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.