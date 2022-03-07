Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

