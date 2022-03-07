Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $596.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average is $556.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.