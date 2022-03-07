Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

